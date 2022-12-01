Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of An Innovative Multi-Rider Passenger Vehicle

The video has amassed more than 68,000 views on Twitter

Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, has shared a video about an innovative invention that he said can find "global application". The industrialist shared a clip of an electric multi-rider passenger vehicle which is suitable for crowded places. The six-seater cycle auto-rickshaw is created by a young man from rural India.

While sharing a demonstrative video of the India-made vehicle, Mahindra wrote on Tuesday, "With just small design inputs, (cylindrical sections for the chassis @BosePratap?) this device could find global application. As a tour ‘bus' in crowded European tourist centres? I'm always impressed by rural transport innovations, where necessity is the mother of invention."

Watch the video here:

With just small design inputs, (cylindrical sections for the chassis @BosePratap ?) this device could find global application. As a tour ‘bus' in crowded European tourist centres? I'm always impressed by rural transport innovations, where necessity is the mother of invention. pic.twitter.com/yoibxXa8mx — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 1, 2022

The man in the video claimed that the vehicle is worth Rs 12,000 and with a single charge it can run up to 150 km. He also claimed that the vehicle can be charged for just Rs 10.

Posted a few hours ago, the video has amassed more than 68,000 views on Twitter. The internet is impressed with the innovation and few also suggested safety measures to turn it into a game changer. A user wrote, "It's a great idea for closed loops like in a zoo, park, corp complexes, won't be fit fr general traffic because 1. Turning radius, 2. Centrifugal balance when turning, 3.Suspension on uneven roads, 4. no space for luggage, 5. Battery capacity on high load."

Another user commented, "Innovation in mobility at its best and efficient most. Apt engineering. I'm a fan of light engineering. Kinda done with over-engineered ones in past years. Heavy on pocket & environment. Kudos."

"This is an amazing invention special for the women in the rural part where they travel soo long for the water," the third user wrote. "Cost-effective and eco-friendly..with proper support these rural inventions can make a huge mark globally," the fourth expressed.

Featured Video Of The Day Politicians' Temple Run In Election Time, Race To Show Who's More Religious?