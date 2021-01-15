Famous Bengaluru Biker Dies After Crashing Into Camel In Jaisalmer

King Richard Srinivasan had undertaken multiple expeditions from Bengaluru.

King Richard Srinivasan, a celebrated biker from Bengaluru, died after his motorcycle crashed into a camel in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Fatehgarh sub-division on Wednesday night when Richard along with his three friends was headed to Jaisalmer, they said.

A camel suddenly came in front of Richard's motorcycle. He sustained head injuries in the accident and succumbed on Wednesday night. The body was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem examination on Thursday, said Head Constable, Sangarh police station, Sonaram Bhati.

Richard was accompanied by Narayan from Bengaluru, and Dr. Vijay and Venugopal from Chennai on the tour. Their tour was to conclude in Bengaluru on January 23, he said.

According to reports, Richard had undertaken multiple expeditions from Bengaluru and covered continents of Asia, Europe, America, and Australia on his Tiger 800. He had recently upgraded to BMW GS and was planning to go on an expedition to Africa.

