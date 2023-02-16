Family Of Soldier Killed In Tamil Nadu Mob Attack Demands Death Penalty

The family of the soldier beaten to death in Tamil Nadu, has demanded death penalty for his nine assailants and say the Chief Minister should come and meet them. Though a case has been filed in the matter and nine people, including a DMK councillor, has been arrested, no compensation has been announced and no leader of the ruling DMK has met the family.

"My son is only 28 and he has two children. What's their future? All the nine should die. No one should be released. They should be sentenced to death," said Madaiyya, his father.

Prabhu M, 29, had got into an argument with a DMK councillor in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district on February 8 over washing clothes at a public tank. The matter escalated and he and his brother were attacked by the councillor, Chinnaswamy, his sons, relatives and his henchmen with iron rods, machetes and sharp weapons.



The brothers were injured and Prabhu was admitted to a hospital, where he died on Tuesday. Prabhakar, who received serious internal injuries, was released from the hospital only for his brother's last rites.

Prabhu's wife Punitha Prabhu, clutching her two infant daughters, said she wants Chief Minister MK Stalin to come and meet her.

DMK Councillor Chinnaswamy's son "dragged my husband outside the house, threw him on the ground and stomped on his throat. Chinnaswamy's son, who is a police man, challenged him, asking how he would go to work the next day," she said.

"No DMK cadres have visited us. The Chief Minister should help us," said the 23-year-old who has been left a widow with two infant daughters. Janushree is four months old and Nagashree is just a toddler.

"They should be sentenced to death. We feel threatened now. My husband is still recovering. He has received internal injuries... what's the guarantee for our lives?" said Priya, the wife of Prabhakar.

Six men were arrested on February 9. Three more including the DMK councillor were arrested yesterday.