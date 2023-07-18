"Family First, Nation Nothing": PM Modi's All-Out Attack On Opposition

PM Modi dubbed the ongoing Opposition conclave a meeting of "hardcore corrupts"

In one of his strongest attack on the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that their focus is only family, and not the nation. "For them, family is first, nation is nothing. Corruption is their motivation. The bigger the scam, the more corrupt the person, the higher their seat at the table," PM Modi said while inaugurating a new terminal at Veer Savarkar airport in Andaman and Nicobar's Port Blair.

"Democracy means 'of the people, by the people, for the people'. But the Opposition's mantra is - of the family, by the family, for the family," he added.

The attack comes as 26 Opposition parties have gathered in Bengaluru to devise a strategy to take on BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"People are saying that this gathering is to promote corruption. The opposition parties have given a clean chit to the DMK despite corruption cases in Tamil Nadu. The Left and the Congress are also mum on panchayat poll violence in West Bengal despite attacks on their cadre," the PM said.

"They (opposition parties) are not concerned about the development of the children of the country's poor. Their common minimum programme is to increase corruption for their family. Democracy means 'of the people, by the people, for the people'. But these dynastic parties have the mantra of 'of the family, by the family, for the family'. For them, their family is first, and the nation is nothing," he added.

The new building that PM inaugurated in Port Blair, built at a cost of around Rs 710 crore, will boost connectivity of the island. With a total built up area of around 40,800 sq m, the new terminal building will be capable of handling about 50 lakh passengers annually.

The building is shaped like a shell, depicting the natural environs of the islands.

The entire terminal will have 100 per cent natural lighting for 12 hours a day which will be achieved through skylights on the roof.