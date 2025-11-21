Families Protest Outside Delhi School After Student's Suicide, Demand Strict Action

Families and friends of a Class 10 student who died by suicide staged a protest outside St Columba's School on Friday, accusing some teachers of mentally harassing him and demanding strict action from the authorities.

The protestors asserted that the school must be held accountable and urged the government to strengthen mental health safeguards for students.

A family friend of the student's parent, Archana, said that the protesters were seeking more than just suspension, emphasising that strong action should be taken against both the teachers and the school management.

She also mentioned that demonstrators wanted the government-established committee to frame district-level guidelines regarding students' mental health.

One parent expressed the deep distress surrounding the situation, stating that a mother had lost her child and a family had lost their son. She noted that students are often going through challenging phases, and incidents like this must be prevented, as children of this age are especially vulnerable.

There was no immediate response from the school administration regarding the allegations.

Another parent alleged that the counsellor who was aware of the student's mental struggles had not informed the family. "They knew he was not doing well, yet they dismissed it. This neglect pushed him to such a step," the parent claimed.

Protestors raised slogans demanding the arrest of those they held responsible.

Chandrashil Dhawan, the student's uncle, emphasised that the high-level committee formed by the government must respond decisively and ensure regular, meaningful engagement with teachers across schools. "These are not easy times for children. They face pressure from many directions, and teachers need to understand the emotional load they carry," he said.

"Students, especially those in crucial years like Class 10, must be handled with patience and sensitivity. They are vulnerable at this stage, and the behaviour of adults around them can make a significant difference. Clear guidelines are needed so no other child faces such neglect," he added.

According to the police, the Class 10 boy jumped from the platform of Rajendra Place Metro Station at 2.34 pm on Tuesday. He was taken to BLK Super Speciality Hospital, where he was declared dead.

A senior police officer informed that the student left behind a suicide note in which he named a few teachers, blaming them for his mental distress, and demanded strict action against them. He also expressed his desire to have his organs donated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)