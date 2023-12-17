"False, Baseless": Industrialist Sajjan Jindal On Rape Charge Against Him

Sajjan Jindal has called the allegations "false and baseless".

JSW Group Managing Director Sajjan Jindal has been accused in an alleged rape case. A statement issued on behalf of Mr Jindal has called the allegation "false and baseless". The statement says Mr Jindal will fully cooperate with the investigation, but since the probe is ongoing, he will refrain from saying anything more.

A 30-year-old doctor has made the allegations against Sajjan Jindal. A First Information Report has been registered in Mumbai in this regard following a court order. The woman claimed the police did not register an FIR even after several months of the complaint.

In the FIR, the woman has claimed that she met Sajjan Jindal in Dubai during an IPL match in 2021. Mr Jindal, she claimed, had promised to marry her. In the FIR, the woman has alleged that Mr Jindal raped her on January 24, 2022.