Industrialist Sajjan Jindal To Gift This Car To Every Indian Olympic Medalist

Every Indian athlete who wins a medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics will receive an MG Windsor car, billionaire industrialist Sajjan Jindal announced on Thursday. The Chairman and Managing Director of JSW Group posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he was delighted to announce that "our best deserve the best, for their dedication and success."

Delighted to announce that every Olympic medalist from Team India will be gifted an MG Windsor, a remarkable car from JSW MG India! Because our best deserve the best, for their dedication and success! 🏅 #MGWindsor#TeamIndia#OlympicPride#RuknaNahinHai@TheJSWGroup@MGMotorInhttps://t.co/5kgkoDX8XD — Sajjan Jindal (@sajjanjindal) August 1, 2024

Mr Jindal's post came after Morris Garages India announced their new CUV MG Windsor, in collaboration with JSW Group.

MG said that the car's design was inspired by the architecture of Windsor Castle. MG Windsor is supposed to embody exquisite craftsmanship, excellence, and monarchy. The UK-based company also claimed that the vehicle had an imposing design and that every component was meticulously built to reflect the same level of premium quality and grandeur that Windsor Castle represented.

Mr Jindal's post received over 76,000 views and nearly 500 likes within a few hours.

"Great initiative," said one user, along with a clapping emoticon.

Another wrote, "Saluting our Olympians with such an amazing gift! Sajjan Jindal and JSW, you're champions of Indian spirit."

Someone commented, "Wow. Great initiative to encourage sportsmen."

A few people also used thumbs-up emoticons to express their approval.

JSW Group is also in charge of this year's official Olympic uniform for Team India. According to the company's website, the outfit symbolises the essence of India's unique culture and terrain, and it is designed with advanced features to improve athletic performance.

India has so far won three medals at the Paris Olympics, all in shooting. Manu Bhaker won a bronze in the women's 10m air pistol event, followed by a second a few days later in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, for which she teamed up with Sarabjot Singh. With this medal, she became the first Indian to win two medals at the same Olympics. She is eyeing her third in the 25m pistol event.

The third medal came on Thursday (August 1), when rifle shooter Swapnil Kusale won bronze in the men's 50m Rifle 3 positions event. India won its first Olympic medal in the 50m Rifle 3P event. India also had to face a few disappointments as boxer Nikhat Zareen and men's doubles badminton pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were knocked out from their respective events the same day.