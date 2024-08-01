MG's Upcoming Cloud EV Based CUV Christened 'Windsor' In India

JSW MG Motor India will soon be adding a new vehicle to its line-up. The company has earlier revealed that a new CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle) is on its way to the Indian market. The brand has now revealed its name, and it will be called Windsor. The CUV is inspired by the iconic architectural masterpiece and emblem of royal heritage - Windsor Castle. Similar to the legendary castle, MG Windsor is said to exemplify meticulous craftsmanship and a commitment to excellence and royalty. MG claims that it features an imposing design and every aspect of the car will be precisely crafted to reflect the same level of premium quality and luxury that Windsor Castle embodies.

Commenting on the occasion Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, "We are excited to reveal the name of our upcoming CUV: MG Windsor. The Windsor Castle is renowned worldwide as a symbol of royalty and glory, which reflects in every detail of this CUV that exudes excellent craftsmanship, premiumness and, spaciousness. The advanced tech offerings and the futuristic aerodynamic exterior further add to the appeal of the car. The MG Windsor caters to consumers who seek best of both worlds - comfort of a sedan and the expanse of an SUV."

For the unawares, the upcoming MG Windsor is based on the Cloud EV, which is on sale in select South East Asian markets. It features a rounded design that is more in line with an MPV's design cues. Also, the Windsor is supposed to be an EV, as it is in its Indonesian-spec.