2024 MG Cloud EV Teased For First Time; Rivals Tata Nexon EV & Mahindra XUV400

We had broken the story a couple of months back, and MG has finally released an official teaser for the first time, revealing the details of the Cloud EV. The teaser gives a glimpse into several design details and features and also announces its arrival soon. The MG Cloud EV is going to be a rival to the likes of the Tata Nexon EV and the Mahindra XUV400. It is also sold in international markets under the Wuling banner.

While the car hasn't been unveiled in full, the teaser reveals several design elements that confirm it's the Cloud EV. The teaser reveals the connected LED light bar up front, which is similar to the MG Comet. There's an illuminated MG logo in the center, placed below the bar.

Another shot reveals sharp-looking alloy wheels, which seem to have little aero inserts and an MG logo in the center. A twin-spoke flat-bottomed steering wheel and a panoramic sunroof have also been showcased. Globally, the Cloud EV gets a massive 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, an 8.8-inch driver display, powered driver seats, auto climate control, and more. The safety net comprises electronic stability control, a tire pressure monitor, and a 360-degree parking camera.

The Indonesia-spec Cloud EV gets a 50.6 kWh battery with a claimed range of 460 km, but expect a different figure under the IDC (Indian Driving Cycle). The power output is rated at 136 hp, while the torque figure is 200 Nm. The Cloud EV is a front-wheel-drive car. The Cloud EV can be charged from 30 to 100 percent in nearly 30 minutes with a DC charger, while the AC charger can juice it up from 20 to 100 percent in 7 hours.