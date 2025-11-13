Fake Teacher Recruitment Scam Busted In Madhya Pradesh Government Schools

The Special Task Force (STF) of Madhya Pradesh has uncovered a major recruitment scam in government schools, where appointments were allegedly made using fake DEd (Diploma in Education) marksheets forged in the name of the Board of Secondary Education.

The STF has filed a case against 34 teachers, including eight named accused, seven of whom are from Gwalior.

According to the STF, the accused used forged DEd marksheets to secure jobs as government teachers and later got these fake documents "verified" using fabricated confirmation letters from education offices. The investigation has revealed the presence of an organised gang involved in producing and supplying these fake certificates to candidates seeking government employment.

Acting on the instructions of Special Director General of Police (STF) Pankaj Kumar Srivastava, a team led by Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Bhadauria conducted a secret inquiry into the recruitment process. The team examined the educational documents of teachers appointed in multiple districts and discovered that the DEd marksheets were never issued by the authorised board. "The marksheets and verification reports turned out to be completely fake. Action has been initiated against all teachers who secured government jobs using forged degrees," said an STF officer.

The fraudulent appointments reportedly took place in Gwalior, Morena, Shivpuri, and Indore, where several teachers had been working for years on the strength of these counterfeit certificates.

After months of investigation, the STF on Tuesday filed an FIR against Gandharv Singh, Sahab Singh, Brijesh, Mahendra Singh, Lokendra Singh, Ruby, Ravindra Singh, and Arjun Singh all residents of Gwalior district under Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

The Bhopal STF Police Station registered the case following a confidential complaint alleging widespread use of fake degrees in teacher recruitment.

The FIR notes that the eight accused obtained government jobs as teachers through the connivance of certain education department officials, who allegedly failed to verify their credentials at the time of appointment.

To probe the case, a five-member special team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Praveen Kumar Baghel was constituted. The team examined the DEd mark sheets of 34 teachers, discovering that none of them were issued by the recognised board, and even the verification certificates were forged.

The STF has confirmed that 26 more teachers are under investigation, and cases will soon be filed against them once document verification is complete. "It's a networked operation involving agents, fake education institutes, and intermediaries. The forgery extended to official verification documents, making it look authentic," an STF investigator revealed.

The STF report also mentions possible involvement of officials within the Education Department, who allegedly helped process these fraudulent recruitments. The department had received a confidential complaint months ago, claiming several individuals were still serving as government teachers on the basis of fake degrees.

STF officials suspect that the forgery ring operated across multiple districts, enabling aspirants to obtain fake DEd certificates in exchange for money.

The investigation has sent shockwaves through the state's education system, raising questions about the verification mechanism in teacher recruitment. The STF has vowed to trace the entire network, including those responsible for printing and supplying counterfeit marksheets.