Fake Motivational Speaker Arrested For Taking Pune Woman's Nude Photos

A 23-year-old man who pretended to be a motivational speaker has been arrested for tricking a young woman into sending nude photos.

The accused, Divya Jitendra Parmar, created an elaborate act to appear credible on social media platforms, the police said, quoting from the complaint by the survivor, a 22-year-old woman.

The incident was reported from Maharashtra's Pune. The police have seized a laptop and a mobile phone used by Parmar.

Posing as a motivational speaker and influencer, he contacted the woman on social media. Over a period of time, he managed to gain her trust acting as a spiritual guru, the police said.

Thereafter, he coerced her into sending nude photos in order to remove "negative energy" from her body, the police said. He even suggested certain physical exercises.

The woman filed a police complaint citing he forcefully took her photos, following which the police arrested the accused.

The police have taken on record digital evidence including photos, messages and videos. They said they are also investigating whether the accused ensnared other women using the same trick.

The case has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.