Fake Invoicing Racket Of Rs 338 Crore Busted In Assam, 2 Arrested

A whopping Rs 338 crore racket of fake invoicing has been unearthed by GST officials in a major bust of tax evasion scam in Assam.

According to a media statement, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Guwahati Zonal Unit, said that a city-based businessman and a tax consultant were behind the scam.

The Additional General (ADG) of GST Intelligence in Guwahati Unit said Amit Kumar, owner of Maruti and tax consultant Sourav Bajoria have been arrested under several sections of the GST act.

The duo had also generated fake credit of Input tax (TTC) involving Rs 28.97 crores of GST.

"Amit Kumar, was engaged in receipt and issuance of fake invoices of coal. The firm showed purchase of coal from Gujarat, Punjab and Delhi to his Guwahati unit to avail input tax credit (ITC) The unit subsequently issued invoices to cement manufacturers, coke manufacturers, and other traders etc in northeast without supply of any goods. The fake invoices/bills of coal by the firm were used as cover document for the coal procured clandestinely and to pass on irregular ITC," the ADG said.

He also added that Amit Kumar had created two more fake entities by the same name Maruti Traders at Ludhiana and Gandhidham and showed business transactions between these firms on paper without any supply of goods.

"This huge racket of fake invoicing involved other firms in Delhi, Punjab and Gujarat which were found to be non-existing," the official said.

On the role of the tax consultant the top official said, "He (Sourav Bajoria) colluded with Amit Kumar and caused the commission of the fraud. He was instrumental in dealing with transactions for Amit. Sourav maintained the books of accounts, prepared the Financial Accounts and got the account audited and filed the GST returns pertaining to M/s Maruti Traders of Guwahati, Gujarat and Ludhiana which turned out to be non-existent entities during search."

Both the accused have been produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup Metro and sent to 14 days judicial custody.