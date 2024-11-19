Fake Doctors Open Hospital In Surat, It Shuts A Day After Grand Launch

The Janseva Multispecialty hospital came up in Surat's Pandesara area

Moving a step ahead of quacks running clinics, a group of fake doctors opened a full-fledged hospital in Gujarat's Surat and named top administrative and police officials as guests at the inauguration event without even speaking to them. The hospital was shut a day after its inauguration as the state government intervened to prevent any case of botched treatment that may put lives at risk.

Police have said that at least two out of its five co-founders hold fake degrees. There are also questions regarding the degrees held by the other three co-founders and police are looking into this.

The now-closed Janseva Multispecialty hospital came up in Surat's Pandesara area and was inaugurated on Sunday. "BR Shukla, introduced as a doctor with an Ayurvedic medicine degree in the pamphlet for the inauguration event, has a case against him under the Gujarat Medical Practitioners' Act and is a fake doctor," said senior police officer Vijay Singh Gurjar.

The senior cop said another co-founder, RK Dubey, who claims to hold a degree in electro-homeopathy, faces a case under the Medical Practitioners' Act. "These two hold fake degrees. Another co-founder, GP Mishra, faces three cases under the Prohibition Act. His degree is yet to be verified. We are verifying the degrees of the other two names on the invite too," Mr Gurjar said.

The names of top officials, including Surat Municipal Commissioner Shalini Agarwal, Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut and Joint Police Commissioner Raghavendra Vatsa were on the inauguration invite, but the officials have reportedly said they were unaware of any such invite. None of them turned up for the event.

The hospital premises have been sealed. "The degrees of the other co-founders are being verified. Based on the findings, further action will be taken," the police officer said.

Inputs by Mahendra Prasad