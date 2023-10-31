Ola, Uber And Dunzo Among Worst Platforms For Gig Workers: Survey

Ola and Porter received a meager score of zero on a scale of 1 to 10.

BigBasket has claimed the top spot, while ride-hailing giants Uber and Ola, along with logistics startup Porter, have been rated as the least favourable platforms for gig workers, as per a study by research firm Fairwork India.

The 'Fairwork India 2023' report assessed a total of 12 platforms that provide location-based services in various sectors, including domestic and personal care, logistics, food delivery, and transportation in India.

The Fairwork India team, jointly led by the Centre for Information Technology and Public Policy (CITAPP) at the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIITB) and the Oxford Internet Institute at the University of Oxford, conducted their evaluation.

The assessment was based on evidence aligned with five fundamental Fairwork principles, which encompass Fair Pay, Fair Conditions, Fair Contracts, Fair Management, and Fair Representation. Their evaluation encompassed desk research, worker interviews held in Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram, as well as evidence provided by the platforms themselves.

Both Ola and Porter received a meager score of zero on a scale of 1 to 10 when evaluated for their adherence to minimum standards of fair work in the platform-based economy, as revealed in the report.

On the other hand, the Fairwork India Report 2023 highlighted top performers, including Big Basket, BluSmart, Zomato, Urban Company, and Swiggy, with BigBasket securing the highest overall score of 6 out of 10 points. BigBasket, Swiggy, Urban Company, Zepto, and Zomato received an additional point in alignment with the 'Fair Conditions' principle. This recognition was based on their provision of adequate safety equipment and regular safety training to workers, emphasising their commitment to ensuring safe working conditions.

In the current year's assessment, no platform managed to score higher than six out of the maximum ten points. Among the 12 companies evaluated, cab aggregator Uber and financially struggling quick-commerce firm Dunzo received one out of ten, making them among the lowest-ranked platforms for gig workers.