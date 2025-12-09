"Fair Play, Patience": Top Court Judge Compares Cricket And Judiciary

'Fair play, patience, respect, teamwork, and holding on to principles even under pressure' - these qualities make a good cricketer and a good judge alike.' This is how Supreme Court judge Justice Vikram Nath described the deep similarities between cricket and the law while inaugurating the Mohinder Kohli Memorial T-10 Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament at the Delhi High Court.

According to Justice Nath, both cricket and law have become an integral part of life.

The tournament is organised in memory of the late Mohinder Kohli, the mother of retired Supreme Court judge Justice Hima Kohli and her sister Neelu Kohli.

'Spirit of the game' and 'spirit of justice'

Justice Nath said that British rule introduced India to both the rulebook of cricket and the tradition of common law - and Indians turned both into part of their cultural legacy. Drawing a parallel between the two fields, he said, "In law, we speak of the spirit of the Constitution, and in cricket, we speak of the spirit of the game. Both are founded on justice, fairness, and respect."

In a lighter vein, he remarked that while a judge knows exactly when they will retire, a batsman never knows which delivery might be their last.

Justice Nath also spoke about the transformation in cricket, noting that the historic 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup victory erased the old divide between men's and women's cricket.

"There was a time when cricket was considered only a men's sport. But in 2025, the Indian women's team proved that the game belongs to talent, not gender. Just like the 1983 men's team changed Indian cricket forever, the 2025 World Cup has brought a revolution for women's cricket," he said.

Justice Nath said a good cricketer and a good judge share one crucial quality: the ability to make the right decision under pressure.

'Every over is a new opportunity'

Concluding his address, Justice Nath said this tournament is not just a sporting event but a tribute to a mother and a symbol of sisterhood.

"Cricket teaches us that every over is a new opportunity - life is no different," he added.