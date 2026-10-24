'Failed As Chief Minister, Brother': Chandrababu Naidu Attacks Jagan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu launched a scathing attack on YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleging he failed in every role -- from chief minister and political leader to son, brother and citizen.

Naidu on Saturday accused Jagan of pursuing vindictive politics, spreading misinformation and damaging the state's reputation.

"He has failed as a chief minister, a political leader, a son, a brother and even as a citizen," Naidu said, questioning Jagan's commitment to public and family responsibilities.

The TDP chief accused the YSRCP of resorting to violence and intimidation during local body elections to obstruct the democratic process.

He cited alleged incidents across several districts and released a booklet titled "The Same Violence, the Same Lies, the Same Anarchy," along with videos of incidents he claimed were linked to the opposition party.

Naidu alleged that Jagan was using a "hit-and-run" approach to politics by making accusations and filing court petitions while avoiding accountability.

He also questioned the YSRCP's record on local elections, citing unopposed victories during its previous tenure.

"Violence and counter-violence are not our policy, but we will not retreat out of fear," Naidu asserted, adding that his government would uphold law and order and respect constitutional institutions.

READ | Jagan Reddy Seeks President's Rule, C Naidu's "DNA" Jibe Over Poll Violence

Turning to governance, Naidu said the alleged political instability was damaging Andhra Pradesh's image among investors.

He defended his government, saying it focused on welfare, development, and attracting investment, with commitments worth about Rs 22 lakh crore secured for the state.

The TDP chief appealed to voters to examine political leaders' track records and support those committed to public welfare and democratic values in the ongoing local body poll.

The local body elections have witnessed allegations and counterallegations of clashes, intimidation and obstruction during the nomination process, triggering a political confrontation between the ruling TDP-led NDA coalition and the YSRCP.

Following Supreme Court directions, the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) reopened nominations on October 23 and 24 in four urban local bodies-Kadapa, Tirupati, Rajampet and Mydukur-after complaints that candidates had been prevented from filing their papers.

Under the revised schedule, polling in 100 urban local bodies will be held on November 1, with counting on November 3. Meanwhile, MPTC and ZPTC elections are scheduled for November 3, with counting on November 5, while Gram Panchayat polls will be conducted in three phases on November 26, 29 and December 2.