Cyclone Arnab Intensifies Over Bay Of Bengal, Andhra Pradesh On High Alert

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to remain on high alert as Cyclone Arnab intensifies over the Bay of Bengal, warning that any delay in restoring essential services will not be tolerated.

According to the India Meteorological Department's bulletin issued at 5.30 am today, the deep depression intensified into Cyclonic Storm Arnab over the east-central and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. The system is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by midnight on Monday and a very severe cyclonic storm on October 27.

The cyclone is forecast to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the forenoon of October 28, with sustained wind speeds of 115-125 kmph and gusts reaching 140 kmph.

Reviewing preparedness, Naidu instructed district administrations to establish control rooms, issue regular public alerts and coordinate emergency response measures.

"There should be no loss of life, and property damage must be minimised," he said, directing officials to issue cyclone bulletins every four hours.

The Chief Minister asked authorities to persuade coastal residents to move to safer locations when necessary and ensure that all fishing boats return to shore. He also directed officials to shift pregnant women to hospitals in advance to avoid difficulties if transport and communication networks are disrupted.

10 National Disaster Response Force teams and 11 State Disaster Response Force teams had been kept ready for rescue and relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total to 21 teams.

Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is forecast in North Andhra and central coastal districts on October 27 and 28, with isolated places potentially receiving exceptionally heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, APCPDCL CMD P. Pulla Reddy reviewed electricity preparedness and directed officials to keep personnel, vehicles and repair equipment ready. Control rooms have been established across circle and division offices, with district-level facilities in NTR, Krishna, Bapatla, Palnadu and Prakasam districts.

The corporation has urged residents not to touch fallen electric wires and to report emergencies through the toll-free helpline 1912.

The administration is prioritising timely warnings, public safety and rapid restoration of power and other essential services as Cyclone Arnab approaches the coast.