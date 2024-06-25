Factory Owner Among 2 Killed In LPG Cylinder Blast In Gujarat's Ahmedabad

The blast occurred at a powder coating firm in Ahmedabad on Monday, said official. (Representational)

Two people lost their lives while three were injured after a blast occurred in the Odhav Nagar Industrial Area in the Ahmedabad district of Gujarat on Monday.

The blast occurred at a powder coating firm in Ahmedabad on Monday, said the official.

The victim have been identified as Rameshbhai Patel (50), the owner of the firm and Pawan Kumar (25), the worker of the firm.

In the initial investigation, information has been received that the fire broke out in the compressor, which was located near the LPG gas cylinder and due to which the explosion occurred in the cylinder.

Upon receiving the information, the officials from the fire department arrived swiftly at the spot to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem in the nearby civil hospital, while the injured have been admitted to the nearest Arogya Kendra and their treatment is underway.

Speaking with ANI, the Nikol Fire Station Officer, SS Gadhavi, said, "The blast occurred at the Bansi Powder Coating firm in Odhav Nagar Industrial area. It was a powder coating firm, hot processing is done for powder coating, there was some pressure in the oven, so the blast happened. Two casualties have happened and three people were injured. The injured have been admitted to the hospital."

He further stated, "The deceased have been taken to the Civil Hospital for the medical procedures of the postmortem, while the injured are admitted to the nearest Arogya Kendra for further treatment.

Speaking about the provision of Fire NOC in the area, the officer said, "It is an industrial area and there is no provision of Fire NOC in the area."

Fire NOC means No Objection Certificate regarding Fire Safety Equipments installation in the building as per National Building Code (NBC) norms.

Fire NOC issued by the respective state fire service verifies that a building is resistant or unlikely to observe any fire related accidents. By meeting certain guidelines laid down by the fire department, an applicant can obtain NOC for his residential or commercial building.

The fire department team and FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team is further incestigating the matter.

