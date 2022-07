Fact-checker Mohammed Zubair has been summoned by Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur police in a case registered against him in September last year. The complaint had been filed by a Sudarshan News employee for a tweet made by Mr Zubair on May 14, 2021.

The warrant comes a day after the Supreme Court granted five days' interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in a case registered in Sitapur for hurting religious sentiments through a tweet.