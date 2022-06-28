Fact-Checker Mohammed Zubair In 4-Day Police Custody Over 2018 Tweet

A Delhi court today sent journalist Mohammed Zubair to four more days of police custody in a case over a tweet from 2018 that allegedly hurt religious sentiments. While Mr Zubair's lawyer argued that he is being targeted for being a Muslim and a journalist, police said they needed to interrogate him further over other such tweets too.

Mr Zubair's legal team said they will challenge the order of the chief metropolitan magistrate in a sessions court tomorrow.

A co-founder of the fact-checking website Alt News, Mr Zubair was arrested yesterday and sent to a day's police remand. The police today sought five more days.

During the hearing, his lawyer said there is no logic to the case as his tweet of March 2018 is merely an image from a 1983 movie cleared by the censor board. "Many have tweeted the same, the only difference between those handles and mine is my faith, my name and my profession," she said.

The image in his tweet is from Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 'Kissi Se Na Kehna'. It shows a signboard that reads 'Hanuman Hotel' in Hindi, but paint marks suggest it was earlier called 'Honeymoon Hotel'. Mr Zubair wrote with the screenshot, "Before 2014: Honeymoon Hotel, After 2014: Hanuman Hotel", in an apparent dig at the BJP coming to power in 2014.

"It's a joke on honeymooners," Mr Zubair's lawyer, Vrinda Grover, told the court. She contested the police's claim that Mr Zubair had edited the image. "My client is being targeted for his work. He may be challenging people who are powerful but that can't be a reason for his harassment," she said.

Delhi Police, however, said Mr Zubair is a fact-checker "only for popularity". Alleging a "continuing offence", the police's lawyer referred to another tweet, in which Mr Zubair had written, "Pray to Hanuman, monkeys will not disturb you." His lawyer said Mr Zubair was merely reiterating a statement by a chief minister (Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh).

Mr Zubair;s arrest came just days after he flagged a video of since-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Mohammed on a TV show. He had been called for questioning in a 2020 case, in which the Delhi High Court had already granted him protection against arrest. But he was arrested in this case, based on a complaint by a police officer. The officer's complaint said he noticed a post by the Twitter handle '@balajikijaiin' earlier this month objecting to Mr Zubair's 2018 tweet.