Arrested Fact-Checker Mohammed Zubair's Post 'Highly Provocative': Cops

Mohammed Zubair posted the tweet in March 2018

Fact-checker Mohammed Zubair was arrested last night over a 2018 tweet that was "highly provocative and more than sufficient to incite feeling of hatred" among people, a Delhi Police First Information Report (FIR) says.

In the tweet, Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact-check site Alt News, shared a clip from legendary filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1983 classic Kissi Se Na Kehna.

The image shows a hotel board that reads "Hanuman Hotel" in Hindi. Paint marks suggest that it was earlier called 'Honeymoon Hotel' and the "Honeymoon" was changed to "Hanuman". Mr Zubair wrote in the tweet, "Before 2014: Honeymoon Hotel, After 2014: Hanuman Hotel".

Mr Zubair was charged with hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity and was sent to police custody for a day. The police asked for a week's custody but the magistrate didn't allow it.

The FIR was lodged on a complaint by Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Arun Kumar. The policeman has said he was monitoring social media when he came across a tweet from a handle named 'Hanuman Bhakt', objecting to Mr Zubair's tweet.

"Transmission and publication of such posts has been deliberately done by Mohammed Zubair@zoo_bear through electronic media to insult the religious feelings of a particular community with the intent to provoke breach of peace...," the FIR states.

Alt News co-founder Pratik Sinha yesterday tweeted that Mr Zubair was called to Delhi for questioning in a different case from 2020, in which the court has given him protection from arrest. But he was arrested in this new case instead, without notice, Mr Sinha said. "No FIR copy is being given to us despite repeated requests."

The arrest has triggered massive outrage, with the opposition targeting Delhi Police, which reports to the Union Home Ministry.

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra said Delhi Police was "bending over backwards to please sahibs" and drew a parallel with suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, whose remarks on Prophet Muhammad had provoked protests and condemnation from several Gulf countries.

Delhi Police bending over backwards to please sahibs & thumb nose at law.@zoo_bear arrested on trumped up case w/o notice while assisting in case where HC given him protection.



While Ms. Fringe Sharma enjoys life of protection at tax payer expense for EXACT same offences. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) June 27, 2022

"@zoo_bear arrested on trumped up case w/o notice while assisting in case where HC given him protection. While Ms. Fringe Sharma enjoys life of protection at tax payer expense for EXACT same offences," she tweeted.

This is really the lunatic fringe. @zoo_bear arrested on suo moto complaint filed by SI Special cell Delhi Police On 20/6/22 for 2018 tweet by @zoo_bear where he retweeted photo from Hrishikesh Mukherjee 1983 movie!



Time for all hanumans to check into a honeymoon hotel. pic.twitter.com/Qx7RgmhLWH — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) June 27, 2022

In another post, Ms Moitra shared a picture from the 1983 movie with a post, "This is really the lunatic fringe."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Arresting one voice of truth will only give rise to a thousand more."

Every person exposing BJP's hate, bigotry and lies is a threat to them.



Arresting one voice of truth will only give rise to a thousand more.



Truth ALWAYS triumphs over tyranny. #DaroMatpic.twitter.com/hIUuxfvq6s — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 27, 2022

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweeted that Alt News provides a "vital service" and termed Mr Zubair's arrest an "assault on truth".