Fact Check: Did Rahul Gandhi Praise BJP For Uniting The Country?

A screengrab of the video that went viral

Just weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi purportedly praising the BJP is going viral on the internet. In this video, Mr Gandhi is heard giving credit to the BJP for uniting people and agreeing that his party divides people in the name of religion and caste. Users are claiming this is the reality of Congress and Mr Gandhi exposed his own party.

In the video, Mr Gandhi says, "On one hand, BJP people are trying to bring everyone together and on the other hand, Congress party is dividing one religion from another and one caste from another."

Fact Check

A relevant keyword search led us to a video uploaded on the Indian National Congress' official YouTube channel on March 2, 2024. Rahul Gandhi gave this speech while addressing the crowd in Morena, Madhya Pradesh. This video is about the flag handover ceremony of Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra. In this video, at the timestamp of 19 minutes 45 seconds we can see the viral clip.

He said, "There is a fight between two ideologies in the country. The fight that is going on between hatred and love. The battle that is taking place between non-violence and violence is clearly visible. On one hand, BJP people are dividing one religion from another, dividing one caste from another, dividing one state from another state. On the other hand, the Congress party is trying to bring everyone together."

After watching the above video, we got the clarity that the viral video was edited and shared. The original video has been edited to make it appear as if Rahul Gandhi is praising the BJP and criticizing his own. Below you can see the comparison between viral and edited video.

Conclusion

Fact Crescendo found that the original video was clipped and edited. In the real video, Mr Gandhi was criticizing the BJP for dividing people in the name of religion and caste. He was not criticizing his own party.

This story was originally published by Fact Crescendo, and republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective.