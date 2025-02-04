Fact Check: AI Photos Viral As Shah Rukh Khan With WWE Wrestlers At Maha Kumbh

CLAIM: Photos show Shah Rukh Khan with American wrestlers Ronda Rousey and Roman Reigns at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

FACT CHECK: The photographs do not show any real visual; they were created using artificial intelligence.

AI-generated photographs of actor Shah Rukh Khan with American wrestlers Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey at the Maha Kumbh have surfaced on social media with many believing them to be real images.

BOOM tested the images using an AI-image detector tool and found them to be generated by artificial intelligence.

The photos are being shared with the caption, "Ronda Rousey and Roman Reigns with Shahrukh Khan in Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj".