Fact Check: AI Photos Viral As Shah Rukh Khan With WWE Wrestlers At Maha Kumbh

CLAIM: Photos show Shah Rukh Khan with American wrestlers Ronda Rousey and Roman Reigns at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
FACT CHECK: The photographs do not show any real visual; they were created using artificial intelligence.
AI-generated photographs of actor Shah Rukh Khan with American wrestlers Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey at the Maha Kumbh have surfaced on social media with many believing them to be real images.
BOOM tested the images using an AI-image detector tool and found them to be generated by artificial intelligence.
The photos are being shared with the caption, "Ronda Rousey and Roman Reigns with Shahrukh Khan in Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj".
BOOM first ran a reverse image search to trace the origin of the photographs but found no credible source confirming that actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the Maha Kumbh Mela with American wrestlers Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey.
We then used the AI-detector tool Hive Moderation and it concluded that the probability of them being artificially generated is over 80 percent.
First Image
The result from the AI detector tool indicated that the image is likely to contain 85.8 per cent AI-generated or deepfake content.
Second Image
When we tested the second picture using Hive Moderation's AI-detector tool, it stated that the image is likely to contain 81.5 percent AI-generated or deepfake content.
This story was originally published by BOOM, and republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective
