Facing Long Power Cuts In Delhi? Here's How Much Money You May Get Back According to Delhi Government's proposal, discoms will have to pay money to consumers if unscheduled power cuts continue for more than an hour

Share EMAIL PRINT Kejriwal government says it is a first of its kind pro-power consumer policy in India New Delhi: The people of Delhi would get monetary compensation for unscheduled power cuts lasting more than an hour if a proposal approved by the AAP government is okayed by the lieutenant governor.



Calling it a first of its kind pro-power consumer policy in the country, the Delhi government said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday approved the power department's policy for compensating consumers for unscheduled power cuts by the private power distribution companies.



According to the policy, the power distribution companies or discoms as they are called will be exempt from paying penalty in the first hour of an unscheduled power cut.



For the next hour, they will have to pay consumers Rs 50 if the power cut continues, after which the compensation will be paid at a rate of Rs 100 per hour.



The monetary compensation will be adjusted against the monthly electricity bills of consumers, the Delhi government said.



But the policy can be implemented only after Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal gives his assent.



In 2016, the Kejriwal government had alleged that a similar move had been cancelled by then Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung.



There are three private companies that supply electricity in Delhi --- BSES Yamuna Power Limited, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited.



If the compensation is not paid by the discoms, consumers can file a complaint with the electricity regulator Delhi Electricity Regulatory Authority (DERC).



The amount of compensation in such cases will be Rs 5,000 or five times the compensation payable, whichever is higher, the Delhi government said.



