Woman's Facebook Post On Those Left Out Of Assam NRC Lands Her In Trouble

Home Ministry has assured that no person whose name has been excluded from NRC list will be detained

A woman author, who allegedly suggested in a Facebook post that those left out of the National Register of Citizens, be put in detention camps after being sterlised, has been booked by Kerala Police.

A case was registered against her under Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code for promoting enmity between religions and spreading hatred through social media, police said.

"We got a complaint, saying a post put up by one Indira on Facebook promotes enmity between religion and was spreading hatred through social media. We have started a probe," an investigating officer told PTI.

The widely-shared screenshot of the Facebook post, allegedly by Indira, suggests that all those who were left out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) be put in a detention camp after being sterilised.

When some Facebook account holders countered her argument, she allegedly replied that contraceptive drugs must be mixed in drinking water for a particular community in order to control birth among them.

Her post has since been deleted from Facebook.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.