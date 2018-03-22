Tejashwi Yadav Speaks On Facebook Data Scandal: Highlights

Here are the highlights of what Tejashwi Yadav said on Facebook data scandal:

There was a rally which is going to happen in Champaran, me and KC Tyagi were going there. He said his son is doing a campaign monitoring for Trump. Why is KC Tyagi's son hiding from the camera. He should be facing camera if he's not lying.

Who is topping him from summoning (Ravi Shankar). It clearly shows on this website that they worked JDU also. I am pretty sure Nitish Kumar took help for elections, and also KC Tyagi.

His son should come out and speak who were the clients.

KC Tyagi is saying his son is an adult and mature and has socialist ideologies and still he is working for trump? Why is he defending his son?

Nitish Kumar should also give an explaination for the entire thing.

I never spoke about this with any congress member on this issue. If they are denying it...why isn't KC Tyagi saying anything about his son?

Why isn't the BJP summoning him. (Zuckerberg)..if he is challenging Zuckerberg, he should also be summoning Nirav Modi and all those who did money fraud and ran abroad.

No investigation is done against those who join hands wit the BJP.

I only know KC Tyagi mentioned about his son once...that he was working abroad. They should do a fair investigation on this issue, that's all I want.

The registry office's address was also fake i heard, the second thing I got to know that they did some financial dealing with KC Tyagi's son.

They are hiding something which needs to be investigated.

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday said that his company made mistakes in how it handled data belonging to 50 million of its users and promised tougher steps to restrict developers' access to such information. Lalu Pratap Yadav's younger son Tejashwi Yadav spoke to NDTV today on the Facebook data scandal.