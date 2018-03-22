Tejashwi Yadav Speaks On Facebook Data Scandal: Highlights

Here are the highlights of what Tejashwi Yadav said on Facebook data scandal:
- There was a rally which is going to happen in Champaran, me and KC Tyagi were going there. He said his son is doing a campaign monitoring for Trump. Why is KC Tyagi's son hiding from the camera. He should be facing camera if he's not lying.
- Who is topping him from summoning (Ravi Shankar). It clearly shows on this website that they worked JDU also. I am pretty sure Nitish Kumar took help for elections, and also KC Tyagi.
- His son should come out and speak who were the clients.
- KC Tyagi is saying his son is an adult and mature and has socialist ideologies and still he is working for trump? Why is he defending his son?
- Nitish Kumar should also give an explaination for the entire thing.
- I never spoke about this with any congress member on this issue. If they are denying it...why isn't KC Tyagi saying anything about his son?
- Why isn't the BJP summoning him. (Zuckerberg)..if he is challenging Zuckerberg, he should also be summoning Nirav Modi and all those who did money fraud and ran abroad.
- No investigation is done against those who join hands wit the BJP.
- I only know KC Tyagi mentioned about his son once...that he was working abroad. They should do a fair investigation on this issue, that's all I want.
- The registry office's address was also fake i heard, the second thing I got to know that they did some financial dealing with KC Tyagi's son.
- They are hiding something which needs to be investigated.
