Eyeing 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, BJP Chief Seeks 'House-To-House' Campaign

Intensive discussions were also held on a number of assembly elections in 2023.

With an eye on the next Lok Sabha polls in 2024, BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday asked party leaders to launch a "house to house" campaign to reach out to people and build an "emotional connect" with them.

Addressing the party's office-bearers from across the country, he said all state units will launch the exercise and said it should not be limited to handing over some party literature to people.

Party members should discuss issues with people, understand their problems and help them in addressing their concerns, he said, according to a party statement.

In the meeting, intensive discussions were also held on a number of assembly elections in 2023, including in Tripura, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, and presentations were made, it said.

The highlight of Mr Nadda's address on the last day of the two-day meeting was his emphasis on connecting with people.

"BJP workers should build direct contact with every home through the 'house to house' campaign so that they are seen as members of the households, standing with them in most difficult times," he said.

India's G-20 presidency also came in for a discussion with leaders stressing that people should be informed about this "global achievement" of the country.

Mr Nadda also noted that various welfare measures of Prime Minister Modi's government has uplifted the living standards of over 60 crore people and said the BJP should reach out to them.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)