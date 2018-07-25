Eyeing 2019, BJP To Take Out 3 Rathyatras In West Bengal After Durga Puja

Dates are yet to be divided.

With an eye on the next Lok Sabha election the West Bengal BJP has decided to take out three major rathyatras in the state after Durga Puja this year, party sources said.

"The dates are yet to be decided. The raths will cover all the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state, followed by a major rally at Brigade Parade ground in the city," state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said.

The decision to take out the rath yatra was taken during the BJP national president Amit Shah's visit to the state last month.

According to the BJP sources the three raths yatras would be taken out from Coochbehar, Birbhum and Gangasagar in South 24 Parganas district after October. It was earlier decided that one rath yatra would be organised for every three parliamentary constituencies but as per the new decision there would be only three and they will cover greater number of constituencies, they said.

The BJP held a two-day brainstorming session in Asansol sinceo on Monday to decide on its strategy for the Lok Sabha poll in the state, where it is aiming to increase its footprint and targets to win more than 22 seats.

At present the party has only two seats in the state.

During the meet it was decided that BJP would reach out to its old timers who for various reasons have either become inactive or have become aloof from the day to day party affairs, the sources said.

"We will try to bring back our old timers. They are our asset. Along with those who are joining the party now we also need the old timers," said a senior party leader.

State BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu said Amit Shah will visit West Bengal on August 11 to attend an agitation programme by BJP Yuva Morcha.