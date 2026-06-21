"Extremely Unfair": Exhausted Aspirants Return For NEET Re-Exam

The NEET re-examination, which can potentially alter the lives of 23 lakh aspirants, is underway.

The May 3rd paper was cancelled. Several students, who were forced to retake the exam, expressed deep anguish and despair over the examination process.

Scrambling through her documents and revision notes, Anushka Sharma, a student from Haryana's Mahendergarh, sat outside PM Shri KV, a NEET exam centre, and expressed her anxiety. "I felt extremely anxious when the paper was cancelled. I fell sick as well, so in a way, this paper gives me a second chance."

It was not just Anushka who felt the weight of the paper. Sitting right next to her was her mother, who expressed just as much anxiety, if not more, for her child. "This is extremely unfair. We bring up our children, educate and accompany them to give these papers, and then are left betrayed."

Also read: 22 Lakh Students, 5,440 Centres, 1 Lakh Cameras: NEET Re-Exam Begins

She added, "It is extremely difficult to educate a child and more so to watch them endure pain."

Taking a more positive stance, Shivani Maurya, a candidate appearing for the paper, said, "I am confident in my abilities and those of the officials. Such things happen, but I know I will excel." Accompanying Shivani is her mother, Baby Devi, who takes a contrarian view. Slamming officials, Rani questions, "How can the government let such things happen? What justifies a leak? Who will account for the loss of lives?"

Standing yards away from them was Riya Yadav, who clutched her notes and roamed around the centre, trying to grasp the last of what she could while she had some time. "I just want to get done with it. I am numb at this point. This has been stretched for way too long now."

The exam didn't just test candidates but entire family units. Seeing off her sister, who was entering the examination centre, Baljit Kaur, sister of one of the candidates, said, "It is not just a candidate but an entire family appearing for a test that goes through emotional turmoil. How can we be at ease when one of our own is in pain?"

The leak has also created a trust deficit among many of the students appearing for the paper. Nikhil Tanwar from Sohna said that he felt distracted after the leak and stopped studying. "From a small, basic phone, I transitioned to a smartphone. I started roaming around with my friends. All the focus I had was lost," he added.

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Shivam Tanwar, who also hails from Sohna, added on and even made a startling claim. "I feel that the process is faulty even now. I keep seeing pages online. I have zero faith in the testing agencies and feel that the process will fall apart this time around as well," he added.

Anshul Chauhan, who was appearing for the paper again, said, "My mental health deteriorated when the paper leaked. I felt so lost and anxious." Chauhan then talks about the logistical and financial costs that he has incurred since the leak. "I was forced to shell out 15,000-20,000 rupees and stay back near my coaching centre. Some centres were even charging extra fees for revision classes."