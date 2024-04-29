Extreme Heat Alert As Lok Sabha Polls Enter Key Stage

People should maintain extreme caution while voting

As the campaign heats up for the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, the weather department has predicted heatwave to severe heatwave conditions for several states over the next five days.

High temperatures have raised concern, as poll campaigns draw thousands of people under the baking sun.

Indian voters will be battling sweltering conditions to take part in the third phase of elections as heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in many states where voting will take place on May 7, especially West Bengal, Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa and East Uttar Pradesh.

The Election Commission has urged parties and authorities to do more to keep voters, candidates, and polling station staff safe.

People should maintain extreme caution during such situations, the authorities have said. There are chances of people suffering sunburn and heatstroke, the weather office said.

Temperature in several areas of Maharashtra crossed 40 degrees Celsius yesterday, with Solaur the hottest at 43.7 degrees Celsius.

Scorching heatwave gripping Odisha and West Bengal has disrupted daily life, with temperatures soaring to alarming levels

The IMD also issued heat wave alert in Kerala's Kollam, Thrissur, and Palakkad. The heat wave conditions would prevail in many places in these districts today, the IMD said.

Experts fear that the rising temperatures may impact the turnout in the third phase of polls.

According to the guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority, people should wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothes and cover the head with a cap or cloth. They should keep themselves covered and not expose too much of the body to the heat.

"Always carry plenty of fluids and water, and keep an eye on the daily forecast as well as advisories of the India Meteorological Department," said Dr Naresh Kumar, Senior Scientist at the India Meteorological Department.

The threshold for a heat wave is met when the maximum temperature of a weather station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees in the coastal areas, and 30 degrees in the hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 notches.