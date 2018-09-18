Extend Reservation To The Poor But Don't Disturb SC Quota: Union Minister

Giving privilege to economically backward upper classes would bring harmony, Ramdas Athawale said. (File)

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has said he favours increasing the 50 per cent cap in job reservation to 75 per cent to include the economically weak among the upper castes even as he emphasised that the quota given to the Scheduled Castes should not be disturbed.

"The percentage of reservation should be enhanced from the existing 50 percent to 75 per cent," Mr Athawale, Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment said.



Mr Athawale said he was in favour of extending reservation on economic basis to "backward upper castes", however adding that the criteria for giving reservation to Scheduled Castes should not be changed.

On the 25 per cent enhanced quota, Mr Athawale said, economically backward upper classes may be given the privilege "as it would bring harmony in the society".

Thakurs in Uttar Pradesh, Rajputs in Rajasthan, Jats in Haryana, Patel Patidar in Gujarat may be given reservation from the enhanced quota, as per their demand, he added.

Mr Athawale justified the modified SC/ST ordinance and said it was been done by the Centre to protect the old law.



