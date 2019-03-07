Grenade Attack At Bus Stand In Jammu, At Least 18 Injured

Jammu bus stand grenade attack: The bus stand is located in the heart of Jammu city.

At least 18 people have been injured in a powerful grenade explosion at the main bus stand in Jammu this afternoon. The bus stand is in the heart of Jammu city.

The injured, officials said, are bus drivers and conductors.

A grenade was placed under a bus, the police said. It is unclear if there were people inside the bus.

"The police is working on all the leads. We are collecting evidence and we will hunt them down," a police officer told reporters.

Visuals showed security personnel guarding the area as a large number of locals gathered around the site of the blast. Police have cordoned off the area. Sniffer dogs were brought in to scan the site.

The injured have been taken to hospital.

"I thought it was a tyre burst. it was a big blast. The locals took the injured to the hospital in an ambulance," an eyewitness told news agency ANI.

The explosion in Jammu - which is not far from the International Border - comes amid an increase in tension along the border with Pakistan.