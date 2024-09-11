Explosion At House In Chandigarh, Bomb Squad On Spot To Collect Samples

There were no reports of any casualty so far.

An explosion occurred at a house here on Wednesday evening, said police sources.

Following the explosion, a team of the bomb detection squad was called in to collect the samples, they said, adding that the incident took place at the house located in upscale Sector 10 here.

There were no reports of any casualty so far.

Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur and other police officials reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)