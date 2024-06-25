Explained: Why Karnataka Banned Use Of Artificial Colours In Chicken, Fish Kebabs

Representational Image

The Karnataka government has banned the use of artificial colouring agents in the preparation of vegetarian, chicken and fish kebabs in the state.

The action was taken after the state's Food Safety and Standards Department received various complaints that eateries across Karnataka were using artificial colours in kebabs.

The department tested 39 samples of kebabs in the laboratories and found that as many as eight of them were unsafe due to the usage of artificial colour.

While artificial colour "Sunset Yellow" was found in seven samples, "Sunset Yellow" and "Carmoisine" were found in another sample.

Why Karnataka Banned Use Of Artificial Colours In Kebabs

Karnataka health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that his government banned the use of artificial colors in kebabs considering the "safety" of the citizens.

Artificial colors are harmful to the body and can cause adverse health effects, he said in a post on X on Monday.

He also said that the food vendors violating the rule will be dealt with "serious action" including seven years of jail time and a fine of up to Rs 10 lakhs.

Considering the safety of our citizens, Karnataka Government has banned the usage of artificial colors in Veg, Chicken and Fish Kebabs.



Recently, 39 samples of Kebabs were subjected to tests in the laboratory and 8 variants of kebabs were found to have harmful artificial colors… pic.twitter.com/0N1EmVNQCM — Dinesh Gundu Rao/ದಿನೇಶ್ ಗುಂಡೂರಾವ್ (@dineshgrao) June 24, 2024

The use of any artificial colours in the preparation of kebabs is not permitted under rule 16 of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011.

Earlier this year, the state government prohibited the usage of food colouring agent, Rhodamine-B, which was widely used in dishes such as 'Gobi Manchurian' and 'cotton candy'. The government said that its usage causes adverse effects on public health, especially children.