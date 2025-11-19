Explained: Who Did What In White Collar Terror Module Behind Delhi Blast

More details about how the white collar terror module operated has emerged, over a week after the Jaish-e-Mohammed-linked module in Haryana's Faridabad launched a suicide car bomb attack near Delhi's Red Fort.

All the key suspects including the suicide bomber Umar Un Nabi had clearly defined roles, sources told NDTV. While their tasks are widely different, from logistics to bomb-making, all of them seem to know their group objective - to launch terror strikes, sources said.

We look at some of the suspects and their roles.

Umar-bin-Khattab alias Hanjulla

He is a Pakistan-based operative with whom Jammu and Kashmir resident Maulvi Irfan Ahmed stayed in touch.

Maulvi Irfan Ahmed

He is a maulvi at a mosque in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian. His task was to radicalise educated youth and connect them with the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to set up the white collar terror module. Irfan Ahmed had direct links with several JeM terrorists. He was the one who recruited the doctors and formed the 'invisible' white collar terror module that went to 'work' soon. Irfan Ahmed identified 'potential' in Muzamil Shakeel and managed to recruit him.

Muzamil Shakeel

A doctor at Faridabad's Al-Falah University, Muzamil Shakeel met other 'like-minded' doctors at the university and recruited them - Muzaffar Ahmad, Adeel Ahmad Rather, and Shaheen Saeed. Saeed went a step further - she brought her brother Parvez Ansari, also a doctor, to be part of the terror conspiracy. Shakeel is the most important suspect because the maulvi recruited him first, and he went on to expand the terror module. Apart from radicalising potential students in Al-Falah, he transported the explosives.

Shaheen Saeed

A resident of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, she taught at Al Falah University. Her main task was to raise funds for the white collar module and connect poor women and girls with the JeM's women unit, Jamaat-ul-Muminat. Saeed funded the Faridabad module with approximately Rs 20 lakh and kept a fundraising campaign running at all times.

Amir Rashid Ali

A resident of Jammu and Kashmir, he helped the suicide bomber plan and carry out the November 10 attack near Delhi's Red Fort. He had a hand in preparing the explosives that killed 13. Ali was arrested from Delhi by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He arranged the i20 car used by the suicide bomber.

Adeel Ahmad Rather

He was the suspect whose arrest by the Jammu and Kashmir Police exposed the entire module. His information led to the arrest of the two other doctors, Muzamil Shakeel and Shaheen Saeed. The police then recovered 2,900 kg of explosives in Faridabad. Adeel Ahmad's main role was to arrange weapons for the terror module.

Umar Un Nabi

He was the suicide bomber who drove the i20 for several hours across Delhi before detonating it at a crowded area. He had some knowledge about chemicals after training in using ammonium nitrate for making explosives. It is clear he was the most radicalised as seen in a video that he recorded before the suicide attack.

Jasir Bilal Wani Alias Danish

He worked as a technician for the terror module. He was trained in bomb-making and recruited by the suicide bomber himself. Jasir Bilal was given the task of looking for ways to attach explosives to drones. He planned to make rockets for the terror module.

Latest Update

Muzamil Shakeel befriended a shopkeeper who ran a mobile phone store. A month ago, he gave the shopkeeper two large machines - a big, stapler-like device and a machine used for grinding - to keep in the shop. He told the shopkeeper he was going to his village for his sister's wedding and asked him to take care of his belongings.

The police are questioning the shopkeeper now. Two years ago, his child had suffered burn injuries. He took his child to Al-Falah, where during treatment he became friends with Muzamil Shakeel.