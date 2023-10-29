Explained: What Is Sim Swapping Scam? How To Protect Yourself?

Delhi Police's cyber unit said the woman didn't share any OTP with the scammer.(representational)

A Delhi advocate has claimed that she lost Rs 50 lakh to a “sim swapping scam". As per an Indian Express report, the woman received three missed calls from an unknown number. After she called back from a different number, the person said that it was a courier call. The woman then shared her house address, the report added. After sharing the details, the 35-year-old reportedly got two transaction notifications from her bank.

Delhi Police's cyber unit said the woman didn't share any information like OTP (one time password) with the scammer.

What is Sim Swapping Scam?

A scammer manages to get access to your SIM card. They trick the network provider into linking your number to the SIM card they have in possession.

How to protect yourself?

There are some basic points that one should keep in mind:

– Never entertain a person who sounds suspicious to you.

– If your sim card is locked or it shows an error message like “no valid,” immediately get in touch with your service provider and block your number.

– You can also avail of the sim lock facility. It will help keep your details safe.

– Following this, block your UPI and internet banking.

– Keep changing your passwords at regular intervals.

– Keep a check on your account details.

– In case of any fraudulent transaction, you must inform the bank immediately.

– You can opt for a two-factor authentication security feature. It will help keep your details safe.

How long does it take to crack passwords?

Recently, Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma spoke about how much time a hacker takes to crack passwords. He also spoke about the importance of passwords.

Mr Sharma said that it is the length of the password that matters the most. He has shared a detailed chart on X - formerly known as Twitter. The note attached to it read, “It is the length of the password that matters most. Add a few small caps to make one.”

It is length of password that matters most. Add few small caps alphabets too to make one. pic.twitter.com/CATY4gSEPk — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) October 14, 2023

For number-only passwords, the time taken by a hacker can vary from “instantly to six days” depending on its characters.