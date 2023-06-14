Explained: What Is Narco Test Ordered By Court In IIT Student's Death Case

Sodium pentothal is one of the commonly used drugs in a narco test.

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday took significant steps in the investigation of the death of Faizan Ahmed, an IIT-Kharagpur student. The court ordered the formation of a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) and allowed narco test on anyone the team suspects could be involved. Faizan was found dead in a hostel room on the campus premises on October 14 last year. By allowing the narco test, the high court has brought the spotlight back on use of the specialised examination as an advanced tool of investigation.

What is the narco test?

Also known as the truth serum test, it is a form of psychotherapy and effective aid to scientific interrogation. The test involves the intravenous administration of a drug (commonly used ones are sodium pentothal, scopolamine and sodium amytal) to determines facts about a crime.

The administration of any of these drugs causes the person undergoing the narco test to enter into various stages of anaesthesia.

In the sleep-like stage, the person becomes less inhibited and is more likely to divulge information, which would usually not be revealed in the conscious state.

The term narco-analysis is derived from the Greek word narko (meaning anaesthesia or Torpor).

What happens during the narco test?

The test is conducted under the supervision of a medical expert and the investigating officer. The dosage of the drug, which is administered to a suspect, is decided by the medical expert.

When sodium pentothal or other drugs are administered in continuous small dosages, it leads to hypnotising effect on the person who starts talking and claims to make a confession.

The dose of the injected substance is decided as per the person's sex, age, health, and physical condition.

According to norms, the consent of the person is also necessary for being subjected to narco test.

Why is narco test conducted?

The investigating agencies use this test after other evidence do not provide a clear picture of the case.

The Supreme Court had ruled that narco analysis, brain mapping and polygraph tests cannot be conducted on any person without his or her consent. The top court had noted in response to petitions questioning the validity of such tests, are illegal and a violation of personal liberty.

The results of narco test and their legal status

Statements made during narco analysis test are not admissible in the court, except under certain circumstances when the court thinks that the facts and nature of the case permit it.

The revelations made during the narco test are video recorded. The report prepared by the expert is used in the process of collecting evidence. The procedure is conducted at a government hospital, after a court order permitting the same.

Where has this test been used in the past?

The narco analysis test was most notably used in the 2002 Gujarat riots case, Abdul Karim Telgi fake stamp paper scam, the Nithari killings case in 2007 and the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case on captured terrorist Ajmal Kasab.