Explained: What Is Diethylene Glycol Found In 'Coldrif' Cough Syrup At Tamil Nadu Unit

The Health Ministry has confirmed that while samples of cough syrup collected in Madhya Pradesh tested negative for contamination, a batch of 'Coldrif' cough syrup from its Tamil Nadu manufacturing unit has been found to contain diethylene glycol (DEG) beyond permissible limits.

According to the update, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) collected six samples from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara - and all tested free of DEG and ethylene glycol (EG). The state drug regulator tested three of 13 samples it had collected, and these too were clear. However, on the request of the Madhya Pradesh government, the Tamil Nadu FDA collected 'Coldrif' samples directly from the manufacturing site, Sresan Pharma in Kanchipuram. The results, shared on October 3, revealed contamination with DEG above safety limits.

Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have banned the cough syrup. The Centre has now ordered risk-based inspections at 19 drug manufacturing sites across six states to uncover lapses in quality control. A multidisciplinary team comprising experts from NIV, ICMR, NEERI, CDSCO, and AIIMS Nagpur continues to probe the cause of child deaths reported in and around Chhindwara.

What are diethylene glycol (DEG), ethylene glycol (EG)

Diethylene Glycol (DEG) and Ethylene Glycol (EG) are industrial solvents used in antifreeze, paints, brake fluids, and plastics. They are not meant for medicines. Sometimes they contaminate pharmaceutical ingredients like glycerine, often due to poor oversight or suppliers using cheaper industrial-grade material.

DEG is colourless and syrupy, which makes it easy to mistake for legitimate excipients if strict lab testing is skipped.

Why are they dangerous?

When ingested, DEG and EG are broken down into toxic compounds that cause severe kidney, liver, and nervous system damage. Symptoms in children begin with nausea, abdominal pain, and reduced urination. In severe cases, this progresses rapidly to acute kidney failure, seizures, and death.

Children are especially vulnerable because even tiny amounts relative to their body weight can be fatal.

Past incidents show how deadly this can be: In Gambia, at least 70 children died in 2022 after taking contaminated cough syrups.

What does it mean if 'Coldrif' contains DEG?

The discovery of DEG in 'Coldrif' syrup from Tamil Nadu is alarming for several reasons. It confirms the medicine is unsafe for consumption and should not have been on the market. Regulatory authorities will likely recall the product and investigate the company for violations.

What the World Health Organisation says

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has repeatedly warned of cough syrups contaminated with DEG and EG, linking them to over 300 child deaths worldwide since 2022. To help regulators, WHO has developed new two-tier testing methods, which include a thin-layer chromatography (TLC) for initial screening, followed by gas chromatography for confirmation.

WHO has urged governments to strengthen surveillance, remove substandard medicines, and ensure strict checks on pharmaceutical supply chains.