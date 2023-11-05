Explained: How J&K Cops Will Track Terror Accused On Bail With GPS Anklets

Tracker anklets are already in use in the US, the UK and Australia

In a first, the police in Jammu and Kashmir have introduced a GPS tracker anklet to monitor the terror accused out on bail. The device was tied on the accused after he was released on bail on Saturday.

This is the first case in India where the police adopted such a measure to monitor every moment of an accused.

According to officials, the tracker anklets are already in use in countries like the United States, the UK, South Africa, and Australia for maintaining surveillance of accused on bail.

To track the movement of the accused, the GPS tracking device will be fastened around the ankle of the person out on bail.

Electronic surveillance is one of the key measures that the security forces take to tackle terrorist and separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Attaching a tracker anklet on the accused on bail has now added another layer of surveillance.

Police said that the device was introduced following an order from the Special NIA Court in Jammu.

The court had directed the police to attach a GPS tracker anklet on a man arrested in a terrorism-related case.

The accused, Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, was arrested in a terror-funding case under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA and had applied for bail.

The court asked for strict monitoring of Bhat as part of bail conditions and directed the police to attach a GPS tracker anklet on the accused.