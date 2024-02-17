Explain Rise In Dengue Cases In Last 3 Months: Court To Delhi Civic Body

Delhi Court asked civic body to give complete figures pertaining to the disease in all its zones.

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to file a status report explaining the reason behind the increase in cases of dengue in the national capital in the last three months.

A bench headed by Acting chief justice Manmohan, while dealing a suo motu case registered by it in 2021 concerning the spread of vector borne diseases, asked the civic body to give complete figures pertaining to the disease in all its zones.

It also asked the Centre to expeditiously take a decision on the Delhi cabinet's proposal to increase the fine for mosquito breeding from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000.

Amicus curiae advocate Rajat Aneja said in the last three months, there has been an increase of around 300 per cent in the cases of dengue, with the west zone witnessing over 380 cases.

Some zones like centre and south were however not disclosing the data and therefore the civic authority should like a better status report, the lawyer said.

"MCD is directed to file a better status report with all facts and figures of all zones in two weeks. The status report should explain the reason for increase in dengue cases in last three months," the bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora, ordered.

Delhi government counsel said the city cabinet has sent a proposal to the Centre to amend the law to increase the penalty amount.

"UOI is directed to expedite the decision on the said proposal," the court stated.

Needless to state that while considering the proposal, Centre should keep in mind an earlier high court order which said that the Delhi government should "seriously examine" the proposal for imposition of 'on the spot' fines on the public for deterrence against mosquito breeding in their premises, it added.

The matter would be heard next on March 19.

