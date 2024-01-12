Expert Collapses During Live TV Show In Kerala, Dies

Officials said he was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved

An agriculture expert died after collapsing during a live programme telecast on Doordarshan at the channel's studio here on Friday, police said.

Dr Ani S Das, (59), who was the Director, Planning, at the Kerala Agricultural University, was an expert who occasionally appeared on the government-run channel, collapsed during a live discussion, channel sources said.

The incident occurred during Doordarshan's Krishi Darshan programme at around 6.30 pm, channel sources said.

Officials also said he was rushed to the Medical College Hospital here but could not be saved.

