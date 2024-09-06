Expelled For Anti-Party Activities, Ex MP Of Naveen Patnaik's BJD Joins BJP

Sujeet Kumar has resigned from the Upper House

Former BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar joined the BJP in the presence of senior party leaders on Friday.

The BJD on Friday expelled Mr Kumar, who later quit his House membership, for anti-party activities.

Mr Kumar has resigned from the Upper House, the BJP's chief spokesperson Anil Baluni told a press conference at the party headquarters.

The former BJD leader joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other senior party leaders.

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik said in an order that Kumar stood expelled from the party with "immediate effect for anti-party activities".

"He has let down the party, which sent him to the Rajya Sabha and the hopes and aspirations of the people of Kalahandi district," Mr Patnaik said in the order.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)