Expelled Akali Leaders To Float New Political Outfit

Sukhbir Singh Badal had distorted the old constitution, allege the expelled leaders.

Expelled SAD leaders Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, Rattan Singh Ajnala, his son Amarbir Singh Bony and Sewa Singh Sekhwan today said they would float a new political outfit based on the Akali Dal's old constitution, which was framed in 1920.

Addressing media persons in the city, they said the name of new party would be announced in a few days and that it would be similar to that of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

They said the new outfit's constitution would be based on the Akali Dal's old constitution, which was framed in 1920. SAD led by Sukhbir Singh Badal had distorted the old constitution, they alleged.

During the press conference, Brahmpura, lawmaker from Khadoor Sahib, and Sekhwan said a "big announcement" would be made made by them on December 14, which is also the day when the SAD was formed in 1920.

The expelled SAD leaders trained their guns at Sukhbir, accusing him of causing irreparable damage to the SAD and its cause.

Talking about the Kartarpur corridor, Brahmpura said credit for the project should go to Navjot Singh Sidhu as Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan is his good friend and decided to honour Sidhu's wish.

Shiromani Akali Dal had recently expelled senior leaders Ranjit Singh Brahmpura and Rattan Singh Ajnala from the party's primary membership for six years. As the two leaders were indulging in "anti-party activities", the core committee of the Akali Dal took the decision with a "heavy heart", SAD senior leader Harcharan Bains had said then.

Brahmpura's son Ravinder Pal Singh Brahmpura and Ajnala's son Amarpal Singh Boni too were ousted for six years from the primary membership of the party.

Brahmpura, a Member of Parliament from Khadoor Sahib, had recently resigned from the post of SAD's senior vice-president as well as its core committee membership due to age and health reasons.

Notably, SAD had also recently expelled Sekhwan, a former minister, from the primary membership of the party, shortly after he had announced his resignation as senior vice-president and core committee member.

Sekhwan, Brahmpura and some other Taksali Akalis (old guard) have raised their voice against SAD's alleged deviation from its 'panthic agenda'.