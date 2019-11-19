Expect PM Modi At Mujibur Rahman's Birth Centenary: Sheikh Hasina's Party

Bangladesh has sent an invite to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the celebrations.

Bangladesh's Awami League today said the party is expecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be the keynote speaker at former prime minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary celebrations in March next year.

The Sheikh Hasina-led party's International Affairs secretary Shammi Ahmed spoke to NDTV about the events that would likely take place during the celebrations on March 17, 2020 for the occasion and hoped PM Modi would be present at the centenary. Bangladesh has sent an invite to the Prime Minister for the celebrations.

Known as the founding father of Bangladesh, Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary event will launch year-long programmes between 2020 and 2021, formally described as "Mujib year" celebrations.

Popularly called "Bongobondhu" (friend of Bengal), Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was the first President of Bangladesh and was the second Prime Minister of the country until his assassination in 1975.

The Awami League, under the leadership of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman led the struggle for independence, first through massive populist and civil disobedience movements, such as the Six Point Movement and 1971 Non-Cooperation Movement, and then during the Bangladesh Liberation War.

His daughter Sheikh Hasina is the current Prime Minister of Bangladesh and the longest serving one.

Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary celebrations will also have various movies, short films and art exhibitions.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.