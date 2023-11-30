Exit Polls Results 2023: Date, Time, When And Where To Watch?

The Assembly Elections results for Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh will be declared on December 3. The five key states went to polls on different days between November 7 and November 30. While Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram went to polls in a single phase, the second phase of voting in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 30.



But before the Election Commission announces the results on Sunday, the exit poll results are likely to give the electorate as well as the parties some idea about what's to follow. The five states voted just months before the all-important Lok Sabha polls in 2024.



Exit Poll Results 2023: Date and Time



The exit poll results for the 2023 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram will be announced on Thursday, November 30, 2023, after 5 PM.



Exit Poll Results 2023: When and Where to Watch



Catch the live updates of the exit polls for the 2023 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram on NDTV news channel this evening.



You can follow the exit poll results on NDTV, which will also be live-streamed on NDTV's official YouTube channel.



For more exit poll highlights, you can also visit NDTV's live blog.



In 2023, the voter turnout in Rajasthan was 74.62 per cent, marginally better than 2018's 74.24 per cent.



Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh registered a nearly 76% voter turnout in 2023 as compared to 75% in 2018.



On November seven, Mizoram recorded 77.04 per cent polling in the assembly elections. On the same day, Chhattisgarh registered a 70.87 per cent voter turnout in 20 assembly seats that went to polls in the first phase. Chhattisgarh is voting for the remaining 70 seats on Thursday. The state of Telangana also polls today with the electorate deciding the fate of candidates in 119 assembly seats.



Exit polls are surveys conducted after voters have cast their ballots in an election. These polls aim to predict the likely outcome of the election before the official results are declared. Pollsters interview voters as they leave the polling stations, asking them about their choices in the election.



The collected data is then analysed to provide an early indication of the trends and potential winners in the election. Exit polls are often used by media organisations and political analysts to offer preliminary insights into the election results and to gauge voting behaviour. However, exit polls are not definitive, and the actual election results may vary.



In the 2023 assembly elections, the Congress hopes to stay in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while the BJP is seeking another term in Madhya Pradesh. Telangana sees strong competition between Congress and BJP to replace the TRS government.



In Mizoram, the ruling Mizo National Front is facing a stiff challenge from both Congress and the Zoram People's Movement.