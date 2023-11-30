Telangana Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: Polling Begins In Telangana's 119 Assembly Constituencies

Telangana Polls: Voting began at 7 AM in the 35,655 polling stations across the state.

Polling for 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana began this morning, with voters queuing up to exercise their franchise amid tight security .

As many as 2,290 candidates from 109 national and regional parties including 221 women and one transgender are in the fray. Their fate will be decided by a total of 3.17 crore voters.

A total of 103 legislators are re-contesting this time, most of them from the ruling Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS). Voters would exercise their franchise at 35,655 polling stations set up across the state.

Telangana is the last of five states - the others were Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Mizoram - to vote in this round of elections, which has been seen as a semi-final before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Counting of votes for all five will take place on Sunday.

Here are the LIVE updates on Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates:

Nov 30, 2023 11:20 (IST) Actor Rana Daggubati arrives to cast his vote at FNCC in Hyderabad during Telangana elections

#WATCH | Actor Rana Daggubati arrives to cast his vote at FNCC in Hyderabad during Telangana elections pic.twitter.com/pZVtDIxrO1 - ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

Nov 30, 2023 11:19 (IST) Actor Naga Chaitanya arrives to cast his vote at the polling booth at the Govt Working Women's Hostel in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

#WATCH | Telangana Elections | Actor Naga Chaitanya arrives to cast his vote at the polling booth at the Govt Working Women's Hostel in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/ehfTubl0Qx - ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

Nov 30, 2023 11:18 (IST) Telangana Assembly polls: Actor Meka Srikanth urges people to vote to show power of democracy

Actor Meka Srikanth cast his vote in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on Thursday and urged people to vote to show power of democracy during the ongoing Telangana Assembly polls.



Actor Meka Srikanth cast his vote in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on Thursday and urged people to vote to show power of democracy during the ongoing Telangana Assembly polls.

After casting his vote the actor requested people to vote in a media interaction. He said, "Please do cast your vote."

Nov 30, 2023 11:16 (IST) Vote to strengthen democracy and nation: AIMIM MP Owasi to voters

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday urged voters to exercise their franchise to "strengthen" democracy and further "restore" faith in the Constitution during the ongoing Telangana Assembly polls.



Speaking to ANI after casting his vote in Hyderabad, Mr Owaisi said, "I urge the people of Telangana to exercise their franchise to strengthen democracy....".



He stressed the need for voters to further restore faith in the Constitution and strengthen the nation by exercising their franchise." It is not a day to celebrate at home."

Nov 30, 2023 11:12 (IST) A look at rich candidates (with assets Rs 1 crore and above) contesting in Telangana Assembly Elections



Nov 30, 2023 11:11 (IST) Telangana Assembly Elections: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi casts his vote in Hyderabad

#ElectionsWithNDTV | AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi casts his vote in Hyderabad



(Video: ANI) pic.twitter.com/bV2p5GzWX5 - NDTV (@ndtv) November 30, 2023

Nov 30, 2023 11:10 (IST) 7.8% Voter turnout in Telangana Election 2023 at 9 am



Nov 30, 2023 11:10 (IST) 521 candidates contesting in Telangana Elections 2023 have criminal cases against them



Nov 30, 2023 11:09 (IST) Actor Nagarjuna arrives at polling booth with wife Amala Akkineni in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

#ElectionsWithNDTV | Actor Nagarjuna arrives at polling booth with wife Amala Akkineni in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad



(Video: ANI)#TelanganaElectionspic.twitter.com/qNHD2qNyaB - NDTV (@ndtv) November 30, 2023

Nov 30, 2023 11:09 (IST) Actor Chiranjeevi, with family, arrives at polling booth in Hyderabad to cast vote

#ElectionsWithNDTV | Actor Chiranjeevi, with family, arrives at polling booth in Hyderabad to cast vote#TelanganaAssemblyElections2023pic.twitter.com/fJcWJbid3C - NDTV (@ndtv) November 30, 2023

Nov 30, 2023 11:06 (IST) Union minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy arrives at a polling station in Barkatpura of Hyderabad to cast his vote

#WATCH | Union minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy arrives at a polling station in Barkatpura of Hyderabad to cast his vote#TelanganaElections2023pic.twitter.com/F1TSuArxAO - ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

Nov 30, 2023 11:06 (IST) Women's musical band outside polling booth number 188 in SR Nagar to motivate people to vote in Telangana elections

#WATCH | Women's musical band outside polling booth number 188 in SR Nagar to motivate people to vote in Telangana elections pic.twitter.com/QQJ6nCMtWA - ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

Nov 30, 2023 11:05 (IST) BRS MLC K Kavitha after asting her vote in Hyderabad



#WATCH | Telangana Elections | In Hyderabad, BRS MLC K Kavitha says, "Especially to the young men and women, I sincerely appeal to you to please come and vote. Today is not a holiday, it is a day to participate and strengthen democracy...The decibels have been high but it was the... pic.twitter.com/qbDz3kJVFT - ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

Nov 30, 2023 11:02 (IST) Rahul Gandhi Urges Telangana People To "Step Out And Vote In Large Numbers"

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi urged the people of Telangana to vote in large numbers in the elections to the 119-member state Assembly. He posted on X:

నేడు దొరలపై ప్రజలు గెలవబోతున్నారు.



నా తెలంగాణ సోదర సోదరీమణులారా!

రండి.. అధిక సంఖ్యలో ఓటింగ్ లో పాల్గొనండి.



బంగారు తెలంగాణ నిర్మాణం కోసం ఓటేయ్యండి! కాంగ్రెస్ ను గెలిపించండి!



Today, Prajala will defeat Dorala!



Brothers and sisters of Telangana, step out and vote in large... pic.twitter.com/yvrvNMBziX - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 30, 2023

Nov 30, 2023 11:01 (IST) PM Modi urges people to vote in record numbers. He posted on X: I call upon my sisters and brothers of Telangana to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I particularly urge young and first time voters to exercise their franchise. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 30, 2023

Nov 30, 2023 10:58 (IST) Voting begins for the Telangana Assembly Elections

Nov 30, 2023 10:56 (IST) More than 2.5 lakh staff will be engaged in poll duties for the assembly elections, Chief Electoral officer Vikas Raj has said.

About 77,000 security personnel, comprising state police and Home Guards drawn from the state and neighbouring states, besides 375 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), have been deployed across the state as part of the security arrangements for the election.

For the first time in Telangana, home voting facility was provided to persons with disabilities and voters above 80 years.

Nov 30, 2023 10:56 (IST) As per the seat sharing agreement, BJP and actor Pawan Kalyan-headed Jana Sena are contesting in 111 and 8 seats respectively.

The Congress has given one seat to its ally CPI, and is fighting from 118 others.

Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has put up candidates in nine segments in the city.



Nov 30, 2023 10:56 (IST) As many as 2,290 contestants are in the fray for the upcoming elections, including Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his minister-son K T Rama Rao, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar and D Arvind.

The model code of conduct came into force in the state after the Election Commission announced the schedule on October 9.

BRS has fielded candidates in all 119 seats.