Assembly Elections Live Updates: Mizoram, Chhattisgarh Vote Today

New Delhi:
Live: The second phase for the Chhattisgarh assembly polls will be held on 17 Nov for rest of 70 seats.
Voting for the first phase of assembly polls in Chhattisgarh will begin today across the 20 seats amid strict security. The voting will start at 7 am in all seven districts of Maoist-hit region.
Former chief minister and BJP leader Dr. Raman Singh, Bhawna Bohra, Lata Usendi and Gautam, Congress's Mohammad Akbar, Savitri Manoj Mandavi, former state unit chief Mohan Markam are among the key leaders in the first phase of Chhattisgarh election.
The northeastern state Mizoram assembly polls will also take place today. A total of 174 candidates are in the fray for the Mizoram polls.
In 2018, Mizo National Front came into power by winning 26 seats out of 40. The Congress secured five seats and the BJP won only one seat.
Here are the live updates on Chhattisgarh-Mizoram Assembly Elections
Chhattisgarh and Mizoram went to polls today to pick their next government -- an election that holds high stakes for the Congress and BJP. For Chhattisgarh, it will be the first phase -- the second is due 10 days.
The Congress is pinning its hopes on Bhupesh Baghel for a second consecutive term in Chhattisgarh, one of the three heartland states going to polls in November. The Chief Minister appears to be the man of the moment, laying down an election agenda