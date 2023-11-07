Assembly Elections Live Updates: Mizoram, Chhattisgarh Vote Today

Live: The second phase for the Chhattisgarh assembly polls will be held on 17 Nov for rest of 70 seats.

Voting for the first phase of assembly polls in Chhattisgarh will begin today across the 20 seats amid strict security. The voting will start at 7 am in all seven districts of Maoist-hit region.

Former chief minister and BJP leader Dr. Raman Singh, Bhawna Bohra, Lata Usendi and Gautam, Congress's Mohammad Akbar, Savitri Manoj Mandavi, former state unit chief Mohan Markam are among the key leaders in the first phase of Chhattisgarh election.

The second phase for the Chhattisgarh assembly polls will be held on 17 November for the remaining 70 seats.

The northeastern state Mizoram assembly polls will also take place today. A total of 174 candidates are in the fray for the Mizoram polls.

In 2018, Mizo National Front came into power by winning 26 seats out of 40. The Congress secured five seats and the BJP won only one seat.

Here are the live updates on Chhattisgarh-Mizoram Assembly Elections

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Nov 07, 2023 07:14 (IST) #WATCH | Chief Minister of Mizoram Zoramthanga casts his vote for the Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 at 19-Aizawl Venglai-I YMA Hall polling station under Aizawl North-II assembly constituency. pic.twitter.com/w3MdGFLWme - ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

Nov 07, 2023 07:04 (IST) Voting Begins In Chhattisgarh's Maoist-Hit Zone, Mizoram: 10 Facts



Voting has begun in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram in the northeast to pick their next government -- an election that holds high stakes for the Congress and BJP. For Chhattisgarh, it will be the first phase -- the second is due 10 days. Voting has begun in Chhattisgarh and Mizoram in the northeast to pick their next government -- an election that holds high stakes for the Congress and BJP. For Chhattisgarh, it will be the first phase -- the second is due 10 days.

Nov 07, 2023 07:01 (IST) Voting Underway In Chhattisgarh, Mizoram

Chhattisgarh and Mizoram went to polls today to pick their next government -- an election that holds high stakes for the Congress and BJP. For Chhattisgarh, it will be the first phase -- the second is due 10 days.

Nov 07, 2023 06:57 (IST) #WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Preparations, mock poll underway as voting for the first phase of #ChhattisgarhElections2023 will begin at 7 am today in Jagdalpur Assembly Constituency of Bastar district. pic.twitter.com/von3Pvi1qu - ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

Nov 07, 2023 06:44 (IST) 60,000 Security Personnel In Place For First Phase Of Chhattisgarh Polls



Voting for the first phase of Assembly polls for 20 seats, several of them in Naxal-affected Bastar division, in Chhattisgarh will take place on Tuesday, with poll officials stating that 25,249 personnel have been deployed for the purpose. Voting for the first phase of Assembly polls for 20 seats, several of them in Naxal-affected Bastar division, in Chhattisgarh will take place on Tuesday, with poll officials stating that 25,249 personnel have been deployed for the purpose.

Nov 07, 2023 06:44 (IST) In 2023 Mizoram Election, This Party Has Most Candidates With Criminal Cases



Only seven, or four per cent, of the 174 candidates contesting the 2023 Mizoram Assembly poll have declared criminal cases against themselves in the mandatory self-sworn affidavits, the Association for Democratic Reform has said. Only seven, or four per cent, of the 174 candidates contesting the 2023 Mizoram Assembly poll have declared criminal cases against themselves in the mandatory self-sworn affidavits, the Association for Democratic Reform has said.

Nov 07, 2023 06:26 (IST) #WATCH | Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh: Preparations underway as voting for the first phase of #ChhattisgarhElections2023 to begin at 8 am today; visuals from Booth No - 96 Wesleyan English Medium School, Rajnandgaon. pic.twitter.com/vjMBeamlxN - ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

Nov 07, 2023 06:25 (IST) #WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Preparations, mock poll underway as voting for the #ChhattisgarhElections2023 to begin at 7 am today; visuals from a polling booth in Kondagaon. pic.twitter.com/CS6QJsQmBB - ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

Nov 07, 2023 06:21 (IST) Chhattisgarh's Maoist-Hit Zone, Mizoram Vote Today: 10 Facts



Heartland state Chhattisgarh and tiny Mizoram in the northeast will vote today to pick their next government -- an election that holds high stakes for the Congress and BJP. For Chhattisgarh, it will be the first phase -- the second is due 10 days. Heartland state Chhattisgarh and tiny Mizoram in the northeast will vote today to pick their next government -- an election that holds high stakes for the Congress and BJP. For Chhattisgarh, it will be the first phase -- the second is due 10 days.

Nov 07, 2023 06:17 (IST) From Fighting For Mizo Nation To Chief Ministership, Zoramthanga's Long Journey



Long before he joined politics, Zoramthanga was a fighter of a Mizo insurgent group that declared independence from India in 1966. Long before he joined politics, Zoramthanga was a fighter of a Mizo insurgent group that declared independence from India in 1966.

Nov 07, 2023 06:17 (IST) Meet Renuka Singh, Union Minister Contesting Polls In Chhattisgarh



Renuka Singh, a minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet, is a candidate in the Chhattisgarh polls and will be contesting from the Bharatpur-Sonhat (ST reserved) seat in Koriya district. Renuka Singh, a minister in the Narendra Modi cabinet, is a candidate in the Chhattisgarh polls and will be contesting from the Bharatpur-Sonhat (ST reserved) seat in Koriya district.

Nov 07, 2023 06:17 (IST) Vanlalhmuaka, The Man Of The Moment In Mizoram



Vanlalhmuaka is the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mizoram president. He is contesting the upcoming election from the Dampa constituency. Vanlalhmuaka is the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mizoram president. He is contesting the upcoming election from the Dampa constituency.

Nov 07, 2023 06:16 (IST) Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023: Charan Das Mahant: 5 Facts About Chhattisgarh Speaker Who Is Leading Congress Campaign



Congress, looking to retain power in Chhattisgarh, has Speaker Charan Das Mahant, 69, leading its campaign in the state for the second consecutive time. The state will vote in two phases on November 7 and November 17 to send 90 MLAs to the assembly. Congress, looking to retain power in Chhattisgarh, has Speaker Charan Das Mahant, 69, leading its campaign in the state for the second consecutive time. The state will vote in two phases on November 7 and November 17 to send 90 MLAs to the assembly.

Nov 07, 2023 06:16 (IST) Mizoram Elections 2023: 5 Facts About Mizo Opposition Leader Lalduhoma



Elections to the 40-seat Mizoram legislative assembly will be held on November 7. Along with the BJP, its ally the Mizo National Front (MNF), and the Congress, the Lalduhoma-led Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) will also contest the polls. Elections to the 40-seat Mizoram legislative assembly will be held on November 7. Along with the BJP, its ally the Mizo National Front (MNF), and the Congress, the Lalduhoma-led Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) will also contest the polls.

Nov 07, 2023 06:16 (IST) Bhupesh Baghel, The Man Of The Moment In Chhattisgarh



The Congress is pinning its hopes on Bhupesh Baghel for a second consecutive term in Chhattisgarh, one of the three heartland states going to polls in November. The Chief Minister appears to be the man of the moment, laying down an election agenda th The Congress is pinning its hopes on Bhupesh Baghel for a second consecutive term in Chhattisgarh, one of the three heartland states going to polls in November. The Chief Minister appears to be the man of the moment, laying down an election agenda th