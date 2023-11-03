Vanlalhmuaka, The Man Of The Moment In Mizoram

Vanlalhmuaka has exuded confidence that BJP would win Mizoram polls.

Vanlalhmuaka is the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Mizoram president. He is contesting the upcoming election from the Dampa constituency.

Vanlalhmuaka has exuded confidence that his party would win the state polls.

He was appointed BJP's Mizoram unit president in 2020, replacing JV Hluna. Vanlalhmuaka was the party's general secretary before taking over as the state president.

In his maiden address to party workers as the president, Vanlalhmuaka said the BJP will continue to grow in Mizoram despite many hurdles.

He contested the last assembly elections from the Serlui constituency in 2018. The 52-year-old is in possession of assets worth Rs 31.31 lakh.

Voting for all 40 assembly seats in Mizoram will take place on November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The state is currently governed by Mizo National Front (MNF). The major parties contesting the polls this year are MNF, ZPM, Congress, and BJP.

In the last assembly polls held in November 2018, the Mizo National Front (MNF) had secured 26 seats, while the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) had bagged eight seats. The Congress had won five seats and the BJP one.

The BJP is taking on the MNF in the Mizoram polls, although both are NDA allies at the central level.

The BJP does not have a significant presence in Mizoram so far and the party is trying hard to make inroads in the northeastern state.

The party opened its account in the Christian-dominated state by winning a seat in the 2018 assembly polls.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju is the party's election in-charge for Mizoram, while BJP national secretary Anil Antony and Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton are the party's co-in-charges

BJP's list submitted to the EC has as many as 40 star campaigners, including party's national president JP Nadda, Other names on the list are Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju, Smriti Irani, and Arjun Munda.