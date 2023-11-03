Mizoram Elections 2023: 5 Facts About Mizo Opposition Leader Lalduhoma

Lalduhoma is a former IPS officer from Mizoram who was elected to the Lok Sabha as an MP in 1984.

After qualifying for IPS in 1977, Lalduhoma served as a squad leader in Goa, leading crackdowns on delinquent hippies and smugglers. His achievements were recognised by the national media, and he was transferred to New Delhi in 1982 to serve as security in-charge of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Lalduhoma was the first MP to be disqualified under the anti-defection law and was ejected from the Lok Sabha in 1988 for giving up his membership in the Congress.

Lalduhoma is the founder and president of the Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) and was chosen as the first chief ministerial candidate of the ZNP-led Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) coalition in the 2018 Mizoram Legislative Assembly election.