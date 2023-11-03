Mizoram Elections 2023: 5 Facts About Mizo Opposition Leader Lalduhoma

New Delhi:
Elections to the 40-seat Mizoram legislative assembly will be held on November 7. Along with the BJP, its ally the Mizo National Front (MNF), and the Congress, the Lalduhoma-led Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) will also contest the polls.
Here are 5 facts about Lalduhoma:
Lalduhoma is a former IPS officer from Mizoram who was elected to the Lok Sabha as an MP in 1984.
After qualifying for IPS in 1977, Lalduhoma served as a squad leader in Goa, leading crackdowns on delinquent hippies and smugglers. His achievements were recognised by the national media, and he was transferred to New Delhi in 1982 to serve as security in-charge of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
Lalduhoma was the first MP to be disqualified under the anti-defection law and was ejected from the Lok Sabha in 1988 for giving up his membership in the Congress.
Lalduhoma is the founder and president of the Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) and was chosen as the first chief ministerial candidate of the ZNP-led Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) coalition in the 2018 Mizoram Legislative Assembly election.
Lalduhoma, elected from both Aizawl West I and Serchhip constituencies, chose to represent Serchhip. While serving as leader of the opposition, he was disqualified as a Member of the Legislative Assembly on charges of breaching anti-defection law in 2020, becoming the first such case in state legislatures in India. He was re-elected from Serchhip in a by-election in 2021.