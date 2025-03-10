Mizoram Chief Minister Flags Free Movement Regime's Side-Effects

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday expressed concerns over a rise in smuggling activity in the state, and pointed at the free movement regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar as one of the factors responsible for it.

The FMR, which allowed entry without visa and passport on both sides, began as a system to enable kindred tribes to keep in touch with their people in the immediate boundary areas.

Neighbouring Manipur also holds the FMR responsible for an alleged massive rise in the population of illegal immigrants, supported by local politicians for long-term demographic engineering projects.

Responding to questions during the Budget session of the assembly, Lalduhoma raised concerns over many refugees from Myanmar not showing willingness to return.

"We must take care of our brothers from Myanmar who have sought refuge in Mizoram following the 2021 military coup and provide humanitarian assistance. However, many of them are unwilling to return, even though their villages are visible just across the border," the chief minister said in the assembly.

"I believe many people think that unrestricted movement between India and Myanmar is not a good idea," he said. "While we value freedom of movement, the central government's decision on this matter is necessary, and might lead to positive outcomes."

Mizoram has given shelter to over 40,000 refugees from Myanmar, where the junta and pro-democracy ethnic rebels are at war.

The FMR, though it was not called by that name formally, began in the 1950s when Indian and Myanmar citizens were allowed to enter either side without passport or visa up to 40 km. While Myanmar citizens could stay for 72 hours in India, Indians could stay for only 24 hours in Myanmar.

In 1968, India tightened the FMR with a new permit system, to be issued by either side for their citizens for temporary entry. The rise of insurgency in Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland then had sparked concerns over the FMR in India.

In 2004, India limited the FMR distance to 16 km from 40 km. In addition, instead of allowing people to cross from multiple points, only three places were allowed to be used as the gateways - Pangsau in Arunachal Pradesh, Moreh in Manipur, and Zokhawthar in Mizoram.

In 2018, India and Myanmar signed the Agreement on Land Border Crossing, which formalised the FMR.

The rules were last updated in December 2024 amid the Meitei-Kuki ethnic tensions in Manipur. The new rules further restricted movements of people from 16 km under the FMR to 10 km, on either side.

The biometric details of Myanmar nationals crossing over to India using border passes are captured by Assam Rifles' representatives during entry and exit, the new rules say.